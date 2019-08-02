Zevenbergen Capital Investments Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.23 Million; Signia Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Landec (LNDC) by $658,680 as Valuation Rose

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 54,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 266,033 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 211,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 3,370 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 10,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 49,062 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, up from 38,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $136.69. About 3.66M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $713,840 activity.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37 million and $82.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 133,787 shares to 771,793 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 25,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,825 shares, and cut its stake in North Amern Constr Group Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Com owns 5,938 shares. 8,073 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Thb Asset Management has invested 1.03% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Pacific Ridge Prtnrs Limited Liability Com reported 1.01% stake. Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 162,713 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd holds 19,505 shares. 2.36 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Northern has 329,345 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc accumulated 2,282 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 44,224 shares. First Interstate Bancorp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 17,845 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 200 shares. Cutter Brokerage holds 0.11% or 32,700 shares. Counselors Of Maryland holds 830,683 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 55,209 shares to 622,500 shares, valued at $84.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc. by 66,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 747,275 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 4.72% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Hitchwood Limited Partnership holds 1.69% or 1.00 million shares. Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth Mngmt reported 14,045 shares. Boltwood Mgmt holds 20,962 shares. Jbf Capital, Colorado-based fund reported 180,000 shares. Syntal Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,140 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com owns 825,995 shares for 3.2% of their portfolio. Sprucegrove Inv Ltd, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 61,321 shares. 3G LP accumulated 12.62% or 958,838 shares. Moreover, Schafer Cullen Cap Management has 2.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.17M shares. First Merchants owns 78,294 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp invested 0.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Maryland-based Pinnacle Advisory Group has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montrusco Bolton Invs holds 3.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 387,394 shares. Country Trust Savings Bank has invested 3.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).