Zevenbergen Capital Investments Upped Costar Group (CSGP) Position by $2.96 Million; Fedex Com (FDX) Holding Has Increased by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (FDX) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 2,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48M, up from 16,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $160.32. About 1.59 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – PROVIDED LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS INVESTIGATION EXTENSIVE EVIDENCE RELATED TO THESE PACKAGES; 20/03/2018 – CKNW: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning, injuri…; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires U.S. software supplier SpaceTime Insight; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $17.90 TO $18.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/03/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS ADDING 500 FEDEX OFFICE LOCATIONS INSIDE WALMART STORES WITHIN TWO YEARS; 20/03/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: A package which was found at a FedEx facility in southeast Austin contains a bomb, U.S. Congressman; 16/04/2018 – FedEx Freight President & CEO Michael L. Ducker To Retire August 15; 15/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $270; RATING OUTPERFORM

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Costar Group Inc. (CSGP) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 6,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,376 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.09 million, up from 86,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $12.28 during the last trading session, reaching $579.3. About 187,016 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 312,912 shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $159.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,621 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 6,557 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 35,645 shares. 13,666 are held by Fjarde Ap. Suntrust Banks accumulated 685 shares or 0% of the stock. Brinker Inc invested in 916 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.05% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 77,482 shares. Sterling Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 1,002 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). New York-based Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Sheets Smith Wealth invested in 0.23% or 2,244 shares. 1,257 are owned by Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp. Verition Fund Management Ltd Company accumulated 0.02% or 1,304 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,452 shares stake. New York-based Renaissance Technology Limited has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,380 shares to 109,481 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 3,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Automobile Association holds 0.1% or 210,605 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 74,782 shares. Lenox Wealth Management has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 1,400 shares. Whittier Tru Communications invested in 5,052 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners reported 28,571 shares stake. 11,853 were reported by Violich Cap Management Inc. Bartlett & Ltd Co stated it has 0.96% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 1,338 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 200,440 were reported by Trinity Street Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership. Stoneridge Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.37% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Finemark Comml Bank & holds 1,681 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 230,098 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il holds 0.02% or 2,466 shares.

