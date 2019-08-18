Zevenbergen Capital Investments Upped Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake; Parker Hannifin (PH) Stock Price Declined While Boston Partners Decreased Holding

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 123,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $262.99M, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $161.82. About 706,814 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 21/04/2018 – DJ Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PH); 26/04/2018 – PARKER 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 26/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin 3Q Net Profit Rises, Raises Outlook

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 185.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 8,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 13,515 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 4,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $198.79. About 902,634 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv stated it has 64,200 shares. 3,994 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca). Karpus Management holds 4,240 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Salem Counselors Incorporated invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Capital Fund Management Sa accumulated 200,312 shares. Bluestein R H & invested in 3,480 shares. Harris Assoc Limited Partnership has invested 0.76% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Guardian Cap Lp accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 74,073 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 12,585 shares. Main Street Rech Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,435 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Gulf International National Bank & Trust (Uk) invested in 0.01% or 3,186 shares. Georgia-based Voya Investment Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 20,960 were accumulated by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. by 54,385 shares to 69,515 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 44,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,927 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc..

