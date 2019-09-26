Zevenbergen Capital Investments Trimmed Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Holding By $3.60 Million; Lindsay (LNN) Shorts Down By 1.89%

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) had a decrease of 1.89% in short interest. LNN’s SI was 1.54M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.89% from 1.57 million shares previously. With 127,300 avg volume, 12 days are for Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN)’s short sellers to cover LNN’s short positions. The SI to Lindsay Corporation’s float is 14.5%. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $94.12. About 63,883 shares traded. Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has risen 0.39% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LNN News: 29/03/2018 – Lindsay’s Road Zipper System® to Be Deployed on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Rev $130.3M; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 09/04/2018 – Lindsay at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lindsay Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNN); 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q IRRIGATION REV. $111.9M; 04/05/2018 – Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – New FieldNET® Modem Will Support 4G LTE Technology; 23/05/2018 – Lindsay’s FieldNET Advisor™ Adds New Crops, Regions and Productivity Features; 02/04/2018 – Lindsay Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 9

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) stake by 6.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 20,000 shares as Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)’s stock rose 8.78%. The Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc holds 294,890 shares with $53.14 million value, down from 314,890 last quarter. Lululemon Athletica Inc. now has $24.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $191.79. About 687,175 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.985 BLN TO $3.022 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.985B-$3.022B; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAS TALKED WITH SEVERAL CEO CANDIDATES; 27/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA NAMES PATRICK GUIDO CFO; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Names Chief Financial Officer as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $96; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%, OR INCREASED 1% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 07/05/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $96; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 100.52 million shares or 0.09% less from 100.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 68 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 120,467 shares. State Street has invested 0.04% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Kcm Advisors holds 0.09% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) or 8,475 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.68% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Moreover, Bollard Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 500 shares. Cap Fund Management invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). 10,205 were accumulated by Oppenheimer And Incorporated. Schroder Management Gp has 0% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 2,720 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Menta Capital Ltd Liability invested in 5,505 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Cypress Cap Mngmt Lc (Wy) invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Among 17 analysts covering Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Lululemon Athletica has $25000 highest and $150 lowest target. $203.94’s average target is 6.34% above currents $191.79 stock price. Lululemon Athletica had 28 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, June 13. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Neutral” on Thursday, March 28. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 25. Cowen & Co maintained Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) on Thursday, March 28 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, September 6 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased Pluralsight Inc. stake by 161,540 shares to 1.45 million valued at $43.97M in 2019Q2. It also upped Lyft Inc. stake by 312,045 shares and now owns 541,760 shares. Tilray Inc. was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold Lindsay Corporation shares while 34 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 9.88 million shares or 5.59% more from 9.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Assoc Corp invested in 0% or 1,097 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Parkside Finance Savings Bank holds 13 shares. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 10,340 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd has 336 shares. American Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Essex Inv Lc reported 5,943 shares stake. 665,573 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Northern Tru Corp has 0% invested in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Glenmede Trust Company Na has 0% invested in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Wells Fargo Mn has 18,347 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Incorporated reported 7,723 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Fmr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Stephens Inv Management Group Ltd Liability Com holds 95,389 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

