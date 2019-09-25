Zevenbergen Capital Investments Trimmed Its Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Position as Shares Rose; Healthequity (HQY) Market Value Rose While Integrys Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Position

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 294,890 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.14 million, down from 314,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $194.5. About 63,446 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Gets a Boost From E-Commerce; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O FY SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%, OR INCREASED 1% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAS TALKED WITH SEVERAL CEO CANDIDATES; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.985 BLN TO $3.022 BLN; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +42%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 19.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 16,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58 million, down from 86,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.04. About 39,727 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $3.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tilray Inc. by 179,575 shares to 909,855 shares, valued at $42.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Relic Inc. by 86,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

