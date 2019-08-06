Zevenbergen Capital Investments Trimmed Holding in Mercadolibre (MELI) as Stock Value Rose; Scge Management LP Has Boosted Ringcentral (RNG) Holding by $26.77 Million

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc. (MELI) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 44,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 289,927 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.21M, down from 334,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.58% or $40.46 during the last trading session, reaching $574.25. About 887,176 shares traded or 67.70% up from the average. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 125.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 250,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 449,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.40M, up from 198,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.39% or $8.96 during the last trading session, reaching $131.33. About 1.25M shares traded or 54.64% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,543 shares to 49,062 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 47,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 472,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc..

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $14.18 million for 512.72 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 771 shares. Dorsal Management Lc owns 281,500 shares or 9.35% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs reported 233,734 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability Co, Florida-based fund reported 23,584 shares. Moreover, Confluence Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 678 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 48,612 shares. Highland Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.59% or 18,569 shares. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp reported 4.94% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 118,664 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0% stake. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability accumulated 756 shares. Cap Ca reported 0.18% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 3,362 are held by Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Regions Fin reported 19 shares.

