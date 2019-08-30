Zevenbergen Capital Investments Stake In Costar Group (CSGP) Was Has Lifted; Westchester Capital Management Has Cut Its Waste Management (WM) Holding by $348,140

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 97,186 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 100,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119.32. About 1.09M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Costar Group Inc. (CSGP) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 6,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 92,376 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.09M, up from 86,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $614.1. About 177,137 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $479.28 million for 26.17 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Kistler holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 837 shares. 122,183 were accumulated by Redwood Limited Liability Corporation. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Llc reported 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Fil Limited accumulated 12,180 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank Tru accumulated 0.01% or 524 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Il stated it has 4,150 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone, New Jersey-based fund reported 199,722 shares. Moreover, Td Capital Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Lvm Mngmt Ltd Mi stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bb&T Corporation stated it has 96,846 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct accumulated 9,890 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Limited Liability Company holds 77,863 shares or 3.22% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 47,928 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm holds 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 152 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Badgley Phelps Bell has 14,421 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Company accumulated 728 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 1,959 shares. Bb&T Securities Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Balyasny Asset Limited accumulated 64,221 shares. Amer Intll Gru has 835 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 175,474 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.08% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 13,666 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,957 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership invested 0.24% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.48% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Prelude Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 150 shares. Blair William & Il invested in 259,053 shares.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc. by 91,600 shares to 74,390 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 55,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 622,500 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).