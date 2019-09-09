Zevenbergen Capital Investments Raised Tesla (TSLA) Holding by $8.19 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Btc Capital Management Cut Stake

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc. (TSLA) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 29,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 414,789 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.08 million, up from 385,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $227.45. About 4.19M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 23/03/2018 – CNET: BREAKING: Tesla and SpaceX Facebook pages have been deleted following this tweet from @elonmusk. More to com; 29/03/2018 – This is a ‘critical time’ for Tesla, says Moody’s analyst who who downgraded its credit rating; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk’s ‘Boring’ plans for L.A. transport; 03/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s promises to investors; 12/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS IT PLANS TO COMPLAIN TO U.S. CONGRESS ABOUT CONDUCT OF THE NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD — COMPANY STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – KfW IPEX Finances Neoen Australian Wind Farm With Tesla Battery; 30/04/2018 – Pentagon to Beat Uber, Tesla in Race Over Self-Driving Vehicles; 07/03/2018 – BAILLIE GIFFORD, T. ROWE PRICE SUPPORT TESLA AWARD TO CEO MUSK; 09/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck Goes to Washington, PayPal Tops, Tesla’s Stretch — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – TESLA’S MUSK TELLS CBS AUTOPILOT IS NOT A SELF-DRIVING SYSTEM

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 7,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 123,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.57 million, down from 130,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsrs Lc owns 3.55M shares for 2.61% of their portfolio. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company reported 1.42% stake. South Dakota Inv Council invested 3.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bath Savings reported 49,043 shares stake. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv, a New York-based fund reported 389 shares. Numerixs Techs reported 65,116 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Fulton Bankshares Na invested in 138,506 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2.82M shares. The California-based Firsthand Cap Mgmt has invested 4.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). West Coast Financial Ltd Company holds 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 12,369 shares. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mngmt Ne has 112,476 shares for 4.74% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets owns 3.26 million shares. Leisure Management reported 20,325 shares. Bender Robert Assoc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wesbanco Bancorp reported 327,776 shares stake.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,934 shares to 16,460 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8,572 shares to 104,621 shares, valued at $186.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 32,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,685 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Lc stated it has 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Nomura Inc holds 103,693 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Citigroup holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 328,338 shares. Pennsylvania Trust reported 8,351 shares stake. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Lincoln Natl reported 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Farmers Merchants Invests invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Tortoise Invest Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.02% or 225 shares. Tortoise Cap Ltd has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Blackrock holds 0.08% or 6.42 million shares in its portfolio. California-based Shelton Cap has invested 0.07% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 592,721 are held by Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Colorado-based Alps Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Arete Wealth Lc holds 0.05% or 852 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $232,720 was made by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29. Musk Elon bought $25.00 million worth of stock or 102,880 shares.