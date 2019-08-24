Zevenbergen Capital Investments Raised Its Inogen (INGN) Stake; AZIMUT HOLDING SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITAL (AZIHF) Shorts Increased By 24.75%

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased Inogen Inc. (INGN) stake by 297.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc acquired 215,968 shares as Inogen Inc. (INGN)’s stock declined 28.36%. The Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc holds 288,503 shares with $27.51M value, up from 72,535 last quarter. Inogen Inc. now has $978.25M valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 464,342 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT; 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q EPS 48c; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN); 30/04/2018 – INOGEN BOOSTS 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018

AZIMUT HOLDING SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITAL (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) had an increase of 24.75% in short interest. AZIHF’s SI was 921,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 24.75% from 738,700 shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 1024 days are for AZIMUT HOLDING SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITAL (OTCMKTS:AZIHF)’s short sellers to cover AZIHF’s short positions. It closed at $18.18 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Azimut: 40% Upside On This Asset Manager – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Why Is Azimut Significantly Undervalued? – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Azimut: 30% Potential Return In This Italian Asset Manager – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 14, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Azimut Holding S.p.A. provides asset management and financial advisory services in Italy. The company has market cap of $2.51 billion. It offers life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, and financial planning consultancy services, as well as manages private equity funds and invests in the digital sector. It has a 12.74 P/E ratio.

Among 4 analysts covering Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Inogen has $191 highest and $4700 lowest target. $136.83’s average target is 206.79% above currents $44.6 stock price. Inogen had 9 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 8. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was downgraded by Leerink Swann. Needham maintained Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) stake by 19,535 shares to 368,638 valued at $90.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc. Class A stake by 32,428 shares and now owns 6,685 shares. Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.