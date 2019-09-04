Zevenbergen Capital Investments Raised Constellation Brands (STZ) Position By $1.54 Million; Clearsign Combustion Has 1.5 Sentiment

Clearsign Combustion Corp (CLIR) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.75, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 9 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 6 cut down and sold equity positions in Clearsign Combustion Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 2.89 million shares, up from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Clearsign Combustion Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 7.

Among 6 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Constellation Brands has $26400 highest and $186 lowest target. $222’s average target is 4.99% above currents $211.45 stock price. Constellation Brands had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $235 target in Monday, March 11 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $221 target in Monday, June 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 10,138 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 0.32% or 199,609 shares. Ontario – Canada-based State Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Tru Of Vermont reported 9,262 shares. Moreover, Zevenbergen Investments Ltd has 0.08% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 13,515 shares. Us Retail Bank De accumulated 39,010 shares. Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 7,436 shares. 10,888 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of invested in 0.01% or 7,941 shares. Moody Bancshares Division has invested 0.29% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Canandaigua Bancorp Co has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). California-based Covington Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Jefferies Grp Llc owns 19,080 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 11,345 shares to 233,726 valued at $62.29 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc. Class A stake by 32,428 shares and now owns 6,685 shares. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was reduced too.

Icm Asset Management Inc Wa holds 1.15% of its portfolio in ClearSign Combustion Corporation for 1.67 million shares. Sta Wealth Management Llc owns 79,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Asset Management Inc. has 0.01% invested in the company for 78,230 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,241 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $101,240 activity.

The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.31. About 16,445 shares traded. ClearSign Combustion Corporation (CLIR) has declined 36.71% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.71% the S&P500.

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems the United States. The company has market cap of $34.98 million. The Company’s Duplex and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries. It currently has negative earnings.