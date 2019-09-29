Zevenbergen Capital Investments Position in Servicenow (NOW) Trimmed by $6.34 Million; Dillon & Associates Position in Danaher (DHR) Raised by $1.13 Million

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 23,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 345,499 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.86M, down from 368,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $250.26. About 2.29 million shares traded or 35.74% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 7,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 49,967 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.15 million, up from 42,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $141.56. About 1.27 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $323.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 26,930 shares to 22,616 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $3.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 181,540 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $43.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 165,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 638,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Tilray Inc..

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 347.58 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

