Zevenbergen Capital Investments Position in Servicenow (NOW) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Share Value Rose While Thornburg Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position by $21.43 Million

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 310,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.37 million, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 2.89 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms; 04/05/2018 – Sprint CEO Faces His Democratic Past in T-Mobile Tie Up (Audio); 27/04/2018 – Pocketnow: T-Mobile could pay Sprint $26 billion to merge; 18/05/2018 – Sprint Clears Potential Roadblock En Route to T-Mobile Takeover; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile soar on deal talk reboot report; 01/05/2018 – Sprint deal could help T-Mobile offer ‘quad play,’ executives say; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile fined $40 million over failing calls and false ringtones in rural areas; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 27/04/2018 – Report on Business: T-Mobile and Sprint finalizing merger terms; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 19,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 368,638 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.87 million, down from 388,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $263.07. About 2.56 million shares traded or 54.76% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “T-Mobile Posts Solid Earnings Growth Ahead of Expected Deal With Sprint – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks for Dividend Investors to Buy After Powell Update – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TMUS vs. IDSY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reaves W H And Com holds 1.88% or 823,090 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca), California-based fund reported 30 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 125 shares. Mitchell Capital has 7,207 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Co stated it has 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Private Advisor holds 8,943 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd accumulated 16,900 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Badgley Phelps And Bell, Washington-based fund reported 5,000 shares. 315,668 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Mngmt L P. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk has 0.1% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 374,366 shares. Mufg Americas stated it has 100 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc has invested 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Rafferty Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 27,776 shares. D E Shaw owns 1.95 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation reported 205 shares.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 154,116 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $295.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 191,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (NYSE:PMT).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09M for 18.56 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Midasletter.com which released: “30 Minutes with Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) (NYSE:ACB) CCO Cam Battley – Midas Letter” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 58% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceNow Believes Strength Lies In Tie-Ups – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.94M for 285.95 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.