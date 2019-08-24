Zevenbergen Capital Investments Maintains Position in Tesla (TSLA); As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined, Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Lifted Position by $4.87 Million

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc. (TSLA) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 29,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 414,789 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.08M, up from 385,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $10.75 during the last trading session, reaching $211.4. About 8.31 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 08/03/2018 – Tesla’s $2.6 Billion Payday For Elon Musk Garners More Opposition — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Tesla treasurer and VP of finance leaves the company – Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – Gregory Vousvounis: Tesla Learns About Reflexivity; 06/03/2018 – Electric attraction Revived Lagonda to tempt Tesla owners; 21/05/2018 – Tesla Model 3 fails to get Consumer Reports nod due to ‘big flaws’; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 01/05/2018 – Elon Musk will have to answer for Tesla’s Model 3 production woes on Wednesday’s earnings call; 16/04/2018 – Sources told Reveal that safety compromises were made at Tesla’s Fremont factory to appease CEO Elon Musk’s aesthetic preferences. The factory floor did not have clearly marked pedestrian lanes, and instead had lanes painted different shades of gray; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk takes charge of Tesla Model 3 production from former Apple executive; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk rethinks ‘bonehead’ call as ‘foolish’

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 42.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 82,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 278,930 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49 million, up from 196,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 157,000 shares to 2,593 shares, valued at $85,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 290,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,800 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital accumulated 161,631 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc invested in 0.33% or 17,512 shares. North Star Asset Management Incorporated holds 244,377 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel Inc owns 363,010 shares for 3.97% of their portfolio. Argent holds 166,878 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fred Alger Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 60,987 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wedgewood Pa has invested 2.47% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Greenleaf Trust accumulated 47,689 shares. Nbt Comml Bank N A Ny invested in 110,477 shares. New York-based Act Ii Management Lp has invested 1.47% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Janney Ltd Co reported 1.67% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ht Ltd holds 6,079 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America invested in 11,916 shares. 243,970 were accumulated by Greystone Managed Investments Incorporated. Fagan Assoc Incorporated reported 0.33% stake.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14. DENHOLM ROBYN M had bought 1,000 shares worth $232,720.