Zevenbergen Capital Investments Maintains Holding in Nvidia (NVDA); Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Lowered Position by $6.31 Million

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) by 9.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 50,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 576,555 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.53M, up from 525,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $152.73. About 2.70 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $98.68. About 659,681 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.59 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20M and $190.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) by 26,379 shares to 40,229 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,924 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

