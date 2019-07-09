Zevenbergen Capital Investments Lowered Its Servicenow (NOW) Position by $4.81 Million as Stock Value Rose; Echostar (SATS) Position Upped by Channing Capital Management Llc

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 19,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 368,638 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.87 million, down from 388,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $298.05. About 1.35 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Echostar Corporation (SATS) by 193.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 111,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,655 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15 million, up from 57,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.36. About 193,315 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has declined 22.31% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 0.01% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 9,086 shares. Panagora Asset owns 0% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 4,248 shares. Regions Fin has invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Aperio Gru Ltd Com has 12,684 shares. D E Shaw And Com holds 343,917 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 64,953 shares. The California-based Reilly Fincl Advisors has invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Amer Group Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Prelude Capital Management Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Weiss Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.15% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) or 47,484 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Llc holds 292,842 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 14,000 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs has invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS).

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 22,303 shares to 103,032 shares, valued at $6.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 22,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 583,609 shares, and cut its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $38.95 million activity. LUDDY FREDERIC B had sold 32,500 shares worth $6.17M on Friday, January 18. Desai Chirantan Jitendra had sold 2,031 shares worth $468,369 on Tuesday, February 12. 7,397 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $1.63M were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A. On Friday, February 1 CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 100,000 shares. Schneider David sold $1.71 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 215,968 shares to 288,503 shares, valued at $27.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 47,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 472,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

