Zevenbergen Capital Investments Lifted Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Boys Arnold & Co Upped Apple (AAPL) Position by $21.13 Million as Stock Price Rose

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 447.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 111,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 136,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple Introduces iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition; 24/04/2018 – IRELAND INTENTION TO SIGN EXECUTE ESCROW DEED W/ APPLE; 13/03/2018 – Apple Says WWDC Event To Kick Off June 4 In San Jose — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – A bunch of Apple suppliers have reported financial results that hint at slowing smartphone orders; 23/05/2018 – Apple to Offer $50 Rebates for Full-Price IPhone Battery Swaps; 10/03/2018 – Apple patented a keyboard that can’t be defeated by crumbs. Via @verge:; 15/03/2018 – Spotify shuns traditional IPO, pitches growth to retail investors; 23/04/2018 – EU launches in-depth probe into Apple’s purchase of Shazam; 20/03/2018 – China’s Huawei, Xiaomi and others could be a total of almost two years behind Apple; 20/04/2018 – Apple offers battery replacement for some MacBooks after flaws reported

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 10,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 49,062 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, up from 38,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 2,798 shares to 468,919 shares, valued at $51.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,070 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevin Asset Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,005 shares. Cleararc invested in 108,718 shares or 3.87% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,093 shares in its portfolio. Knightsbridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 6.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 44,870 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Llc reported 9,800 shares stake. The California-based Saratoga Research & Inv Management has invested 7.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lifeplan Fincl Gru reported 0.12% stake. 87,339 are held by Marathon Trading Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Keystone Fincl Planning Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,834 shares. Moreover, Blume Inc has 6.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 67,005 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Company has 0.74% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Salzhauer Michael owns 1,522 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd has 0.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,133 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Com reported 29,996 shares.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc. by 46,680 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $96.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,726 shares, and cut its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO).