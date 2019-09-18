Zevenbergen Capital Investments Lifted Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Position; As Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Stock Value Declined, Capital International Lifted by $1.68 Million Its Holding

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 4,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 672,805 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.12M, up from 668,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Holding Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $96.39. About 134,633 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 27C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) by 55.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 26,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The institutional investor held 74,765 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75M, up from 48,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 200,354 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 22.30% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 07/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX 1Q CASH & OTHER $571.3M; 17/05/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Topline Phase 3 Study Results Demonstrating Superiority of Crysvita® (burosumab) Treatment; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX & KYOWA KIRIN REPORT TOPLINE PHASE 3 STUDY RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF CRYSVITA TO ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 23/05/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Publication of Phase 2 Study Results Demonstrating that Crysvita® (burosumab) Improved Outcomes in Children with X-linked Hypophosphatemia in the New England Journal of Medicine; 17/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX, KYOWA KIRIN CONFIRM FDA APPROVED CRYSVITA; 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma Ureagenesis Normalized in One Patient and Further Increased by 24 Weeks; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX – IN DTX301 COHORT 1, AS OF FEB 15, THERE WERE NO INFUSION-RELATED ADVERSE EVENTS & NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX, KYOWA KIRIN: CRYSVITA MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc Cl A (NYSE:AON) by 1,670 shares to 9,650 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deutsche Bank Ag Namen (NYSE:DB) by 78,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,522 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.08, from 2.58 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold RARE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 0.70% more from 57.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 81,995 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 0% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Blackrock accumulated 0.01% or 4.42 million shares. 11 are held by Exane Derivatives. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0% or 161,909 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0.01% or 318,418 shares in its portfolio. 30,639 are owned by Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability Company. Jpmorgan Chase Comm, New York-based fund reported 18,049 shares. 110,000 were reported by Hudson Bay Cap Ltd Partnership. Suntrust Banks holds 4,843 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 84,135 shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 691,110 shares stake. Td Asset Incorporated holds 0.01% or 83,170 shares. 79,653 are held by Sector Gamma As. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

