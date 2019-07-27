Zevenbergen Capital Investments Lifted Inogen (INGN) Position By $20.52 Million; Masco Has 0.99 Sentiment

Masco Corp (MAS) investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 221 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 224 cut down and sold their stakes in Masco Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 254.03 million shares, down from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Masco Corp in top ten positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 189 Increased: 122 New Position: 99.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased Inogen Inc. (INGN) stake by 297.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc acquired 215,968 shares as Inogen Inc. (INGN)’s stock declined 45.00%. The Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc holds 288,503 shares with $27.51M value, up from 72,535 last quarter. Inogen Inc. now has $1.35B valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $61.35. About 187,887 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 58.70% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.13% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Management Ltd Liability Com owns 6,791 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd has 0.01% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 277,076 shares. Mason Street Advsrs has 9,512 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company invested in 5,222 shares. Jefferies Group Llc owns 0% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 3,352 shares. Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd Com holds 3,440 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 231,458 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). 3 were accumulated by Whittier Trust. South Dakota Council holds 700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street accumulated 666,771 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 192,898 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 292,505 shares. Principal Fincl Group holds 0.01% or 77,347 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 60 shares.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased Paypal Holdings Inc. stake by 109,083 shares to 1.07M valued at $111.39 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 8,572 shares and now owns 104,621 shares. Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RSI Alert: Inogen (INGN) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Inogen Inc (INGN) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Inogen had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Needham. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.18 billion. The Company’s Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. It has a 17.07 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.77 million for 12.81 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 3.61M shares traded or 9.60% up from the average. Masco Corporation (MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition

Water Asset Management Llc holds 3.68% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation for 65,193 shares. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd owns 24,005 shares or 3.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chesapeake Asset Management Llc has 3.24% invested in the company for 48,489 shares. The Wisconsin-based Fiduciary Management Inc Wi has invested 3.14% in the stock. Crystal Rock Capital Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 100,575 shares.