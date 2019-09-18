Zevenbergen Capital Investments Increases Stake in Costar Group (CSGP); Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position by $1.73 Million; Stock Value Declined

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Costar Group Inc. (CSGP) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 23,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 115,725 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.12M, up from 92,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $18.17 during the last trading session, reaching $597.73. About 216,986 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 18,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 640,501 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.35M, down from 658,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $94.55. About 2.49 million shares traded or 72.46% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 6,086 shares to 283,715 shares, valued at $20.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 24,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tompkins reported 3,625 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.18% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 164,500 shares. Montag A And Assocs has invested 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 54,403 were accumulated by Indexiq Advisors. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Art Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Fiduciary Mgmt Inc Wi accumulated 4.92M shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 16,959 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 74,604 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.08% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund holds 0.14% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 7,025 shares. Madison Inc has 911,981 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 12,275 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 28,979 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 1,732 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $13,665 activity.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.72M for 18.18 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp invested in 0.03% or 14,257 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Veritable Lp reported 0.02% stake. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.26% or 2,309 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 58 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 5,136 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.14% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Zevenbergen Capital Invests Llc accumulated 115,725 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 107,735 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag owns 29,361 shares. 2 were reported by Trustmark Comml Bank Department. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.03% or 20,288 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 3,105 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co Inc owns 0% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 17 shares.

