Zevenbergen Capital Investments Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA); Gateway Investment Advisers Cut Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $16.09 Million

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 53,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 393,892 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.87 million, up from 340,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 17.91 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video); 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91); 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba, Cainiao Lead $1.4 Billion Spend on Delivery-Firm Stake; 22/03/2018 – NETS SAYS ENTERS DEAL TO MAKE ALIPAY PAYMENT AVAILABLE IN NORDIC COUNTRIES; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $230 FROM $220

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 9,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 201,485 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358.79M, down from 210,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.4. About 4.53 million shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMAZON; 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon said to sever ties with top lobbying firms in Washington – Bloomberg; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items And other weekly discounts, too; 19/04/2018 – CNN: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels promotin…; 30/04/2018 – After Amazon’s blowout quarter, some aren’t buying the hype (via @TradingNation); 15/05/2018 – HIGHFIELDS EXITED AMZN, DWDP, NVDA, GS, KR IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – BNN: Amazon’s Finance Ambitions Are Said to Draw Attention From Fed; 01/05/2018 – The moves will begin the process of more fully integrating the Amazon and Whole Foods businesses; 09/05/2018 – Telecommunications Companies Modernize, Diversify in Face of Competition; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10,854 shares to 178,524 shares, valued at $14.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in July – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Toys R Us: Don’t Call It a Comeback – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 2.65% or 34,665 shares. Gamco Et Al stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smith Salley reported 6,029 shares. Stevens Cap Lp has 1.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,408 shares. Clark Capital Mgmt Grp Inc owns 800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Archon Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 5.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca, a California-based fund reported 169 shares. Chemical National Bank & Trust stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,076 were accumulated by Epoch Ptnrs. Noven has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Schnieders Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rothschild And Asset Us stated it has 0.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Janney Cap Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mycio Wealth Lc reported 2,850 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Limited owns 1,023 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.51 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Long E-Commerce Wallflowers, Small And Midsize Businesses Have Become The Belles Of The Ball – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Susquehanna raises Alibaba estimate on 618 strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba opens to U.S. sellers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 50,814 shares to 490,076 shares, valued at $174.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 109,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).