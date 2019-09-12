Zevenbergen Capital Investments Increases Holding in Tesla (TSLA); 58 Com (WUBA) Holding Increased by Keywise Capital Management Ltd

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc. (TSLA) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 31,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 445,942 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.65 million, up from 414,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $246.48. About 7.59 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 29/05/2018 – OC Register: These new Tesla service grads already have jobs lined up; 21/03/2018 – Detroit News: Source: Tesla shareholders approve Musk’s compensation; 08/03/2018 – TESLA SAYS ACCOUNTING CHIEF ERIC BRANDERIZ LEFT CO; 19/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Peugeot boss faces toughest adversary yet in IG Metall; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-Tesla loses two energy leaders amid Musk’s reorganization – Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tesla’s Musk, NTSB Chief talk after spat over fatal crash probe – BBG; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Tesla Model S collides into California police car; 30/03/2018 – TESLA ON LAST WEEK’S ACCIDENT -“IN MOMENTS BEFORE COLLISION, AUTOPILOT WAS ENGAGED WITH ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL FOLLOW-DISTANCE SET TO MINIMUM” -BLOG; 08/03/2018 – Tesla: Accounting Chief Eric Branderiz Left Company for Personal Reasons; 02/04/2018 – Tesla has been pummeled with a slew of bad news, including a voluntary recall, a fatal crash of a vehicle in Autopilot and reports of slower-than-expected production for the Model 3

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 1299.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 415,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 447,700 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.83 million, up from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.38% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.27. About 1.65 million shares traded or 107.69% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

Keywise Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.77 billion and $242.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 354,200 shares to 6.96M shares, valued at $60.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. 360 shares valued at $79,816 were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14. Musk Elon also bought $25.00M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $3.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3,280 shares to 390,612 shares, valued at $66.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 94,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc..

