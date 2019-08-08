Zevenbergen Capital Investments Increased Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) by $9.09 Million; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Evergreen Capital Management Lowered Holding by $472,628 as Market Valuation Rose

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 3,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 19,511 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, down from 23,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $129.47. About 2.58 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) by 9.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 50,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 576,555 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.53M, up from 525,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $158.26. About 6.95M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Inc accumulated 57,558 shares. Wade G W & invested in 1.44% or 124,153 shares. America First Llc owns 665 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs has 114,205 shares. Windward Capital Mngmt Communication Ca has invested 2.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.17% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Corda Invest Ltd Liability Com reported 254,386 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lawson Kroeker Inv Mngmt Ne holds 0.64% or 14,713 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Assoc Incorporated has 0.11% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cincinnati Fin Corporation owns 119,500 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.47% or 724,470 shares. Rampart Management reported 44,268 shares. Moreover, Woodley Farra Manion Management has 3.46% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Flippin Bruce Porter invested in 1.61% or 73,471 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.58 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 17,260 shares to 187,630 shares, valued at $12.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr by 19,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 37,260 shares to 314,890 shares, valued at $51.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 109,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Management holds 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 2,898 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na has invested 0.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Federated Pa reported 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Massachusetts-based Beaumont Fincl Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 208,542 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Athena Cap Advisors owns 1,253 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc reported 0.32% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 4,869 shares. New England Inv Retirement Group Inc reported 1,776 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.76% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tompkins Corporation accumulated 8,066 shares. Moreover, Rowland And Counsel Adv has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 800 shares. Co Bank & Trust invested in 21,720 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bancorp Of Mellon reported 0.24% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). First Citizens Bancshares & Tru owns 0.18% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 8,911 shares.