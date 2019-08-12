Zevenbergen Capital Investments Increased By $20.52 Million Its Inogen (INGN) Stake; Cypress Funds Has Lowered Xpo Logistics (Put) (XPO) Position By $4.51 Million

Cypress Funds Llc decreased Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) (XPO) stake by 20.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) (XPO)’s stock rose 0.52%. The Cypress Funds Llc holds 335,000 shares with $18.00 million value, down from 420,000 last quarter. Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) now has $6.04B valuation. The stock decreased 3.13% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $65.54. About 885,156 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #18-1202 – 2018-03-07; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief; 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased Inogen Inc. (INGN) stake by 297.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc acquired 215,968 shares as Inogen Inc. (INGN)’s stock declined 28.36%. The Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc holds 288,503 shares with $27.51M value, up from 72,535 last quarter. Inogen Inc. now has $986.58M valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.98. About 604,564 shares traded or 14.57% up from the average. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN BOOSTS 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT

More notable recent Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Inogen (INGN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, 2019 View Lowered – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 More Medtech Stocks for Your Watch List – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Inogen (INGN) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: INGN, PODD, TPC – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RSI Alert: Inogen (INGN) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Inogen had 9 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 8. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Leerink Swann on Thursday, August 8. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Needham. J.P. Morgan maintained Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) rating on Wednesday, February 27. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $175 target.

