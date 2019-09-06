Zevenbergen Capital Investments Holds Holding in Tesla (TSLA); Wns (Holdings) Limited Sponsored (WNS) Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake as Share Value Rose

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wns (Holdings) Limited Sponsored (WNS) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 35,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 331,861 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.68M, down from 366,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wns (Holdings) Limited Sponsored for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 101,567 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc. (TSLA) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 29,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 414,789 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.08M, up from 385,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $228.44. About 3.70M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/05/2018 – ‘Effectiveness’ of Tesla self-driving system was not assessed in probe: US traffic safety agency; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook Reflects Likelihood Tesla Will Have to Undertake a Large, Near-Term Cap Raise to Refund Maturing Obligations and Avoid a Liquidity Short-fall; 17/04/2018 – Tesla says Model 3 halt not about safety; 17/05/2018 – Tesla Will Need To Raise More Than $10 Billion In Capital Through 2020: Goldman Sachs — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – TESLA SUSPENDS MODEL 3 ASSEMBLY LINE FOR 4-5 DAYS: BUZZFEED; 28/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-VW expects to beat electric car sales goal on China, Europe demand; 11/03/2018 – Tesla Temporarily Suspended Model 3 Production in Late February; 13/04/2018 – Tesla ships flawed parts to a local machine shop for fixes, and they’re piled up outside; 12/04/2018 – Tesla Still Plans to Assist NTSB in March 23 Crash Involving Autopilot; 28/03/2018 – Will Tesla Make Software Updates as Authorities Investigate a Crash? (Video)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Western Financial Inc by 40,240 shares to 225,167 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI) by 101,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 851,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated owns 7,118 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Hightower Advsr Llc holds 0.07% or 40,036 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Group Inc has 0.07% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 28,430 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Com invested in 1.43% or 5.13 million shares. Regent Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 769 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 9,400 shares. Scotia Capital Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Commerce National Bank owns 2,047 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 36,981 shares. Moreover, Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh has invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Carroll Fincl Associate stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. by 54,385 shares to 69,515 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. by 91,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,390 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.