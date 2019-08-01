Zevenbergen Capital Investments Holding in Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Has Lowered by $2.38 Million as Stock Rose; As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, Holder Dt Investment Partners Has Upped Its Position

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc. (MDSO) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 32,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 639,346 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.83 million, down from 671,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $91.37. About 688,922 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Rev $149.2M; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions Sees FY18 Net $42M-Net $50M; 03/04/2018 – AUSTRALIA NHMRC CLINICAL TRIALS CENTRE PARTNERS WITH MEDIDATA; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q REV. $149.2M, EST. $146.7M; 03/04/2018 – Australia NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre Partners with Medidata to Digitize Cancer Research; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Medidata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR THE YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 11,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 131,915 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 120,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.05. About 39.08 million shares traded or 38.73% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches Public-Safety Core, FirstNet Subscribers to Transition by May; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner quarterly profit rises 15.4 pct; 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 `iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Policy Chief Robert Quinn Forced Out; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Noah Shachtman: EXCLUSIVE … It wasn’t just Cohen. AT&T looked to enlist other Trump allies for totally-not-shady consulting; 17/04/2018 – AT&T Launching New, Bigger Channel Sales Event in 2018: Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 29,368 shares to 414,789 shares, valued at $116.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc. Class C by 378,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $14.36M for 99.32 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.00% EPS growth.

