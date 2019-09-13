Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Upped Its Chegg (CHGG) Position by $6.90 Million; Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose While Gfs Advisors Increased Stake by $1.84 Million

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 65,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 810,452 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.50 million, up from 744,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $30.22. About 52.92M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH FX STRATEGIST KAMAL SHARMA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Ex-CEO Turns to Uber as His Next Fix-It Project; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA APRIL CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.96% :3481126Z US; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK HAD UNDISCLOSED AGREEMENTS WITH ELECTRONIC LIQUIDITY PROVIDERS SUCH AS CITADEL SECURITIES, KNIGHT CAPITAL, D.E. SHAW, TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, AND MADOFF SECURITIES; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Falls 31% This Year, BofA Leads; 11/05/2018 – Quorum Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 181,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.66 million, up from 949,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $34.42. About 998,071 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $3.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,128 shares to 43,934 shares, valued at $5.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc. by 115,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc..

