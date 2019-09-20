Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Upped Its Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Stake by $14.06 Million; Tekla Capital Management Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Lowered by $1.11 Million as Share Price Declined

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 165,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The institutional investor held 638,195 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.66 million, up from 472,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $75.75. About 524,993 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M, EST. LOSS $118.3M; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin gets its shot at another blockbuster as FDA OKs rare disease drug pegvaliase $BMRN; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Expects Palynziq Will Be Available in U.S. by End of Jun; 21/03/2018 – BioMarin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 22/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PROVIDES 2 YEARS OF CLINICAL DATA IN 6E13 VG/KG DOSE FROM ONGOING PHASE 1/2 STUDY IN VALOCTOCOGENE ROXAPARVOVEC GENE THERAPY FOR SEVERE HEMOPHILIA A AT WORLD FEDERATION OF HEMOPHILIA 2018…; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 22/05/2018 – BioMarin Provides 2 Years of Clinical Data in 6e13 vg/kg Dose from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study in Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy for Severe Hemophilia A at World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress; 17/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces 1 Platform and 3 Poster Presentations at World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 7,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 890,004 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.96 million, down from 897,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $131.8. About 5.03 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold BMRN shares while 128 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 172.04 million shares or 22.86% less from 223.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Ironsides Asset Ltd Liability Corp, North Carolina-based fund reported 14,935 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 74 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 46 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fiera Cap reported 19,013 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.03% or 1,020 shares. Stevens Management LP invested in 19,706 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Nuwave Investment Limited Com has 0.02% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 186 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 0.01% or 4,240 shares. France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.01% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Raymond James & Associate stated it has 194,791 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Highline Cap Management LP holds 607,021 shares or 3.8% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 9,630 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 32 shares. Moody Bancorp Trust Division, Texas-based fund reported 29,770 shares.

More notable recent BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Gilead, AbbVie Are Innovative, but May Be Underappreciated – GuruFocus.com” on September 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BioMarin to update on valoctocogene roxaparvovec this morning – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BioMarin (BMRN) Down 7.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BioMarin Q2 miss pressures shares, down 3% after hours – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $3.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 220,095 shares to 419,251 shares, valued at $37.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,612 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Axsome Shares Flirt With Record High: How Much Upside Is Left? – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “JNJ Stock Is Undervalued, but Not Compelling Given These Headwinds – Investorplace.com” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 39,030 shares to 176,698 shares, valued at $14.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 46,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.