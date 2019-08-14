Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Trimmed By $5.28 Million Its 2U (TWOU) Holding; Entergy (ETR) SI Decreased By 13.36%

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) had a decrease of 13.36% in short interest. ETR’s SI was 7.32 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 13.36% from 8.44M shares previously. With 1.57M avg volume, 5 days are for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)’s short sellers to cover ETR’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $107.1. About 525,360 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP: REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES INDIAN POINT 2 REACTOR TO 56% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entergy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Three Entergy U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions; 30/03/2018 – ENTERGY RESTARTS PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICH., NRC REPORTS; 29/03/2018 – Entergy Corporation Releases 2017 Integrated Report; 20/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Provides Burns & McDonnell Notice to Proceed as EPC Contractor for New Orleans Power Station; 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE AND LONG-TERM FINANCIAL OUTLOOKS; 30/05/2018 – Entergy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased 2U Inc. (TWOU) stake by 5.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 75,410 shares as 2U Inc. (TWOU)’s stock declined 78.48%. The Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc holds 1.24M shares with $87.81 million value, down from 1.31 million last quarter. 2U Inc. now has $980.74M valuation. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $15.48. About 1.80 million shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 21/05/2018 – 2U: Chernis Joins 2U From Pearson; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 13c-Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 24/04/2018 – Sean Fahey to join 2U, Inc. as Senior Vice President of Data Science; 24/05/2018 – The University of Dayton School of Law and 2U, Inc. Partner to Offer An Innovative New Hybrid J.D. Program; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q REV. $92.3M, EST. $91.4M; 03/05/2018 – 2U RAISES YEAR REV. GROWTH GUIDANCE TO 42%; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 REVENUE $95.1 MLN – $96.1 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Pepperdine Law’s Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution Will Offer its Number-One Ranked Master of Dispute Resolution in New,; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 24/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. and Tufts University Partner to Deliver Online Master’s Programs in Global Business Administration and Education

Among 7 analysts covering 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. 2U had 20 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Berenberg. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Needham. Barrington maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 8. Robert W. Baird downgraded 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) on Wednesday, July 31 to “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, February 26. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of TWOU in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $90 target.

Among 4 analysts covering Entergy (NYSE:ETR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Entergy had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $10500 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 7 by UBS. The stock of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21 with “Outperform”.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.30 billion. It operates through two divisions, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. It has a 21.05 P/E ratio. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

