Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Raised Its Costar Group (CSGP) Stake by $2.96 Million; John G Ullman & Associates Holding in Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) Has Upped as Stock Value Declined

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Costar Group Inc. (CSGP) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 6,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 92,376 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.09 million, up from 86,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $616.01. About 172,823 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 101.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 52,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 104,175 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 51,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.55M shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19

