Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Lowered Servicenow (NOW) Holding by $4.81 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Hood River Capital Management Raised Macrogenics (MGNX) Stake

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 19,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 368,638 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.87M, down from 388,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $263.82. About 887,112 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) by 112.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 764,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.24% . The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.95 million, up from 678,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $700.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.33. About 223,261 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 14/03/2018 – MACROGENICS INC MGNX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $18; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 07/05/2018 – Macrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.34; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 07/05/2018 – MACROGENICS – IN H2, SEES TO PROVIDE CLINICAL UPDATES ON FLOTETUZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY AML, ON COMBINATION OF ENOBLITUZUMAB WITH ANTI-PD-1 AGENT; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 435,857 shares to 5.49M shares, valued at $17.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innovative Industrial Proper by 70,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,047 shares, and cut its stake in A.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.57 in 2018Q4.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $468,369 activity. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold 2,031 shares worth $468,369.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tilray Inc. by 197,540 shares to 730,280 shares, valued at $47.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pluralsight Inc. by 500,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $44.01M for 286.76 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.