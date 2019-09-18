Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Lowered Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Holding by $19.81 Million as Stock Price Rose; As General Mtrs Co (GM) Market Valuation Rose, Btc Capital Management Lifted Position

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc. (MDSO) by 34.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 220,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 419,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.95M, down from 639,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $91.79. About 64,649 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions Sees FY18 Net $42M-Net $50M; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 8, 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Rev $149.2M; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR THE YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Medidata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development and Better Patient Lives

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 9,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 56,587 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, up from 47,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.21. About 2.88 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 20/04/2018 – Joe White: GM Korea’s board delays decision on bankruptcy filing to Monday; 20/03/2018 – S.KOREA C.BANK CHIEF: PLAN TO PROVIDE ABOUT 40 BIL WON TO 50 BIL WON OF FINANCIAL HELP TO GUNSAN AREA RECENTLY HURT BY GM KOREA’S PLANT SHUTDOWN; 16/03/2018 – ALTITUDE GROUP ALT RESULT OF GM, COMPLETION OF PLACING; 15/03/2018 – GM Move Follows More Than a Year of Building Test Vehicles for Self-Driving Technology; 15/03/2018 – General Motors to Invest More Than $100M to Upgrade Orion, Brownstown Plants; 07/03/2018 – India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct; 07/03/2018 – Gilmer Mirror: CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: General Motors Chairman & CEO Mary Barra Speaks with CNBC’s Brian Sullivan; 08/03/2018 – GM’s Barra Urges Action to Boost Women in Science, Engineering; 08/05/2018 – GM Recognizes AGM, a Flex Company, for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GM may raise investment plan for South Korean unit

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "No big fireworks from Trump-Barra meeting – Seeking Alpha" on September 06, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: "GM Stock Under Pressure on Worker Strike Headwinds – Schaeffers Research" published on September 16, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: "Telenav tries to reassure investors after stock plummets 45% on GM-Google deal – MarketWatch" on September 05, 2019.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $617.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 8,405 shares to 120,312 shares, valued at $19.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,380 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $3.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 31,153 shares to 445,942 shares, valued at $99.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 4,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 672,805 shares, and has risen its stake in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.49M for 114.74 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Medidata (MDSO) Up 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq" on August 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Julie Iskow Named Chief Operating Officer of Workiva – Business Wire" published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Why Medidata Solutions Stock Is Soaring Today – Nasdaq" on April 22, 2019.