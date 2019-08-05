Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Lowered Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $18.09 Million; Stock Declined; Amg National Trust Bank Continues to Hold Stake in Orange (ORAN)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 50,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 490,076 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.74 million, down from 540,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $13.09 during the last trading session, reaching $305.74. About 6.35 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 25/05/2018 – Netflix just hit records; one market watcher sees it rising another 30 percent (via @TradingNation); 17/04/2018 – 04/17 The Cable – IMF, Goldman Sachs & Netflix; 27/03/2018 – CANADIAN PROVINCE OF QUEBEC FORECASTS BALANCED BUDGET IN 2018-19 AND 2019-20 (COMPARED TO NOV FORECAST FOR C$1.3 BLN SURPLUS); 11/04/2018 – Variety: Sacha Baron Cohen to Star in Netflix Drama `The Spy’; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290.1M; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: International Segment Now Accounts for 50% of Revenue, 55% of Memberships; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 16/03/2018 – “The sun appears to be finally rising in Asia,” Mahaney wrote to clients. “Japan, which Netflix entered in October 2015, is one of the largest markets the company has ever entered.”; 24/05/2018 – lnspirational Vision Media Relays Update From J/V Partner Dr. Pavan Grover to Shareholders on Status of Their 9 Book Series Legends of Oz by Roger S. Baum

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Orange (ORAN) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 22,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.09% . The institutional investor held 210,786 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, up from 188,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Orange for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 445,651 shares traded. Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has declined 14.07% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ORAN News: 26/04/2018 – Orange 1Q Adjusted Ebitda EUR2.61B; 16/04/2018 – Comtech EF Data Announces Heights™ Networking Platform Selected by Orange Business Services for Multiple NGO Relief Projects; 27/03/2018 – ORANGE MIDDLE EAST AFRICA CEO METTLING TELLS CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – ORANGE SA ORAN.PA : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 16.00 FROM EUR 15.20; RATING HOLD; 27/03/2018 – Orange to Roll Out Solar Project Targeting African Consumers; 13/04/2018 – FDA: Orange Book: Reference Listed Drugs by ANDA Reference Standard List – 4/13/18; 05/03/2018 – Orange adds seven members to its executive committee; 05/04/2018 – REG-Orange : Publication of the 2017 registration document; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 16/04/2018 – ORANGE TO OFFER EMPLOYEES AVERAGE 2.5% WAGE INCREASE IN 2018

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6,348 shares to 92,376 shares, valued at $43.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 47,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 472,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Netflix, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Algorithm and Blues: How Netflix Is Conquering Hollywood – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pacific Rim Anime Series to Premiere on Netflix Next Year – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix Has a Lot to Prove This Week – Nasdaq” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Even Worries over Disappointing Earnings Wonâ€™t Hold Facebook Stock Down – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 72.80 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested in 7,233 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Oppenheimer & has 45,141 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Dubuque Natl Bank And Tru holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Permanens Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 14 shares. Moore Capital Mngmt LP reported 1.49% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 50,873 were reported by Wafra. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services stated it has 2,900 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Asset has 0.1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Northrock Prns Limited Liability Corporation, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,337 shares. Johnson Grp reported 0.02% stake. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Partner Mngmt Limited Partnership has 2,731 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 5,387 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zweig reported 2.83% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How To Stay Financially Healthy With AT&T – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Orange SA (ORAN) CEO StÃ©phane Richard on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 High-Yield International Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2017 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 30, 2018.