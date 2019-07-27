Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Washington Fed (WAFD) Valuation Rose While Vanguard Group Has Trimmed Its Stake

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 10,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,062 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, up from 38,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Washington Fed Inc (WAFD) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc analyzed 161,985 shares as the company's stock rose 7.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.74 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252.41M, down from 8.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Washington Fed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 322,230 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has declined 0.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500.

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marlin Business Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 23,406 shares to 470,623 shares, valued at $10.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 70,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold WAFD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.77 million shares or 3.40% less from 69.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Management owns 5,969 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins owns 0.06% invested in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) for 46,680 shares. M holds 0.09% or 13,441 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel owns 0.13% invested in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) for 32,170 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 0.34% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). American accumulated 212,076 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 43,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Pa has invested 0% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Ls Lc reported 4,374 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 187,170 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability stated it has 475,889 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And reported 510,194 shares. Raymond James Advisors Inc owns 8,651 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 58,243 are owned by Arizona State Retirement System.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Glob Advsr Lc accumulated 46,773 shares. Beaumont Financial Prtnrs Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 133,527 shares. C Grp A S owns 4.07 million shares or 6.08% of their US portfolio. Corda Llc holds 0.15% or 10,832 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 405,100 shares or 2.38% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement invested 3.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Farallon Cap Management Lc reported 1.63M shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Com owns 52,027 shares. Uss Invest Ltd has invested 5.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alkeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.33% or 2.26M shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation has 1.93% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 20.42M shares or 3.09% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Ins invested in 4.74% or 1.43 million shares. Stadion Money Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 8,592 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt LP has invested 1.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

