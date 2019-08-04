Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Lifted Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding; Cardlytics (CDLX) Shorts Raised By 7.84%

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) had an increase of 7.84% in short interest. CDLX’s SI was 3.53M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.84% from 3.27 million shares previously. With 283,100 avg volume, 13 days are for Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s short sellers to cover CDLX’s short positions. The SI to Cardlytics Inc’s float is 31.14%. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.28. About 176,019 shares traded. Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) has risen 58.04% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CDLX News: 08/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – Cardlytics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.54; 20/04/2018 – Cardlytics Chief Legal Officer Named Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Corporate Counsel of the Year; 19/03/2018 – Cardlytics 4Q Loss/Shr $1.26; 07/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – CARDLYTICS CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER NAMED ATLANTA BUSINESS CHRONICLE’S CORPORATE COUNSEL OF THE YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Cardlytics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 CARDLYTICS INC CDLX.O : JP MORGAN INITIATES WITH OVERWEIGHT, $23 TARGET PRICE; 19/03/2018 – Cardlytics 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 18c

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) stake by 185.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc acquired 8,775 shares as Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc holds 13,515 shares with $2.37M value, up from 4,740 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc. now has $37.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $192.74. About 818,814 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Aphria vs. Constellation Brands – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Constellation Brands Stock Jumped 11.6% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Marijuana Stock: Canopy Growth vs. Constellation Brands – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Did Constellation Brands Smoke the CEO of Its Big Weed Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Growth Bypasses Anheuser-Busch InBev in the U.S. Despite a Global Sales Jump – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,794 were reported by Da Davidson & Company. North Star Invest Corporation holds 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 4,043 shares. Waddell And Reed Finance accumulated 0.08% or 173,844 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Com Ma holds 1.72M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Doheny Asset Ca, California-based fund reported 3,920 shares. Bragg Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,212 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 13,871 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 90 shares. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Inc has 0.14% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Choate Inv Advsr holds 0.05% or 4,862 shares. Karpus has invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 15,042 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. Ohio-based Victory Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 25,561 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Lc holds 2,010 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Constellation Brands Inc had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Wells Fargo maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of STZ in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $211 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) stake by 37,260 shares to 314,890 valued at $51.60 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paypal Holdings Inc. stake by 109,083 shares and now owns 1.07 million shares. Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was reduced too.