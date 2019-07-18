Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Lifted Holding in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) as Share Value Declined; Joho Capital Boosted Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding by $975,480

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 1,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,330 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 8,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $251.85. About 602,523 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $189.73. About 783,076 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 1.39M shares to 4.19M shares, valued at $172.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $116.85 million activity. $4.65 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. $3.24M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by Demsey John on Wednesday, February 6. Polcer Gregory sold $7.04M worth of stock. The insider PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26 million. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP had sold 422,056 shares worth $66.44M on Monday, February 25. Shares for $3.42 million were sold by MOSS SARA E on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,850 were accumulated by Moors & Cabot. Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 21,535 shares. North Star Invest Management holds 0% or 170 shares in its portfolio. Gm Advisory Grp Inc Inc holds 0.08% or 1,435 shares. Huntington Bancorp invested in 0.01% or 4,650 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt holds 46,906 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has 981,040 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Two Sigma Secs Lc stated it has 2,298 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1.36M shares. Assetmark reported 0% stake. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd reported 1.7% stake. Nevada-based Whittier Tru Communication Of Nevada has invested 0.14% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Texas-based Brookmont Capital has invested 0.38% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc. by 91,600 shares to 74,390 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 44,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,927 shares, and cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).