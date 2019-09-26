Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Increased Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $710,879; Cardinal Capital Management Lifted Its Magna International (MGA) Stake

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 1,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 492,013 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180.73 million, up from 490,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $262.11. About 4.52 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama will produce films and TV shows for Netflix. via @verge; 21/03/2018 – VPN.com Puts Netflix CEO Reed Hastings on Notice About Security Risks & VPN Ban; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 18/04/2018 – Netflix Considered Buying Mark Cuban’s Theater Chain: Report — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: International Segment Now Accounts for 50% of Revenue, 55% of Memberships; 29/03/2018 – Critic’s Notebook: On Netflix, a Growing Wave of Shows for and About Teenagers

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Magna International Inc. (MGA) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 21,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 739,946 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.82M, up from 718,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magna International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $52.09. About 175,359 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Magna International Shares Are Falling on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “We Are Not Yet Long Magna International, But That Will Likely Change – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Magna Announces First Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 Stocks With the Largest Buybacks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Announces Second Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 10,529 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $62.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) by 14,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34M shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,073 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 740,966 shares. Bankshares Of America De reported 3.17 million shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va reported 7,530 shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0.56% or 500,223 shares. Maryland Cap has invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fairfield Bush And stated it has 3,625 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,914 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Co owns 117,598 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. The Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Eagle Asset Mgmt invested in 2,039 shares or 0% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Llc reported 594 shares. Ems Capital Lp stated it has 486,070 shares. First Personal Fincl Services holds 0.05% or 480 shares in its portfolio. Peoples Financial Svcs owns 412 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $3.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 33,991 shares to 255,936 shares, valued at $156.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,934 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc..

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) co-founder Marc Randolph: â€˜Focusâ€™ will help it beat Apple, Disney – Live Trading News” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Get Out! Netflix Gets “Seinfeld” in 2021 – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Donâ€™t Worry, Netflix Stock Will Survive – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix to apply for license Turkey – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.