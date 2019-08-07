Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Decreased Its Stake in Servicenow (NOW) by $4.81 Million as Share Value Rose; Ntv Asset Management Lowered Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $326,190; Stock Value Rose

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 19,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 368,638 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.87 million, down from 388,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $261.24. About 966,968 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 22,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 24,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $185.46. About 10.69M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/05/2018 – Ex-U.N. chief Annan tells Facebook to move faster on hate speech; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new dating service “This is going to be for building real long-term relationships,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “not just for hookups.”; 23/04/2018 – KTVE – KARD: FAKE NEWS: Rumor about missing Claiborne Parish child circulating on Facebook; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – Facebook takes down accounts used by Russian troll farm; 26/03/2018 – Facebook stock falls after FTC launches probe of data scandal; 27/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHISTLEBLOWER TELLS BRITISH LAWMAKERS THAT CANADIAN FIRM AGGREGATE IQ WORKED ON SOFTWARE WHICH WAS LATER USED TO IDENTIFY REPUBLICAN VOTERS IN U.S. ELECTION; 07/03/2018 – Agencies warn against advertising on some of Facebook’s products, but nobody’s listening; 20/03/2018 – Google and Facebook can’t help publishers because they’re built to defeat publishers

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.76B for 23.90 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,549 are held by Captrust. Baillie Gifford And invested in 15.80 million shares. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement has 1.58% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3.74M shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 176,504 shares. Deccan Value Lp holds 15.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.20M shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Company holds 53,703 shares. Ims Mgmt owns 0.85% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,270 shares. Texas-based Moody National Bank Tru Division has invested 0.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 83,417 are held by Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Compton Capital Management Ri has invested 1.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clearbridge Investments reported 1.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Financial Corp In has 0.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capital International Inc Ca invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cambridge Trust holds 117,421 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc invested 2.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Financial holds 30 shares. 826 are held by Ssi Invest Management Inc. Toronto Dominion State Bank owns 32,283 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Navellier Assocs Incorporated accumulated 0.93% or 24,426 shares. Cap Global Investors owns 7.72 million shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.3% or 20.08M shares in its portfolio. Tiger Glob Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 799,600 shares. Essex Fincl Services Inc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Daiwa Gp Incorporated Inc owns 11,846 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt Llc invested 0.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Zevenbergen Invs Lc owns 368,638 shares. 42,728 were accumulated by Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 41 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 1.01 million shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc reported 832 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.53 million activity. Another trade for 2,031 shares valued at $468,369 was made by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Tuesday, February 12.