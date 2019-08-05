Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Cut Its Wayfair (W) Position by $11.92 Million; Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Decreased Its Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) by $313,551 as Stock Rose

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc. (W) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 80,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 526,875 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.22 million, down from 607,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $123.3. About 155,451 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 11,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 36,168 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, down from 47,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.21. About 7.49 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/05/2018 – Bank of America Confronts AI’s ‘Black Box’ With Fraud Detection Effort; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 17/04/2018 – MalaysianReserve: BofA’s cost-cutting drive pushes 1Q profit to record; 14/05/2018 – LifePoint Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Doc re. Filing of Form 8-K; 25/04/2018 – BOFA CEO SAYS VOTE IN FAVOR OF SAY-ON-PAY WAS 90+%; 08/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT THE BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – 60NQ: Merrill Lynch SA: Annual Financial Report

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 10.22 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 selling transactions for $6.27 million activity. On Monday, February 11 Conine Steven sold $1.67 million worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 14,000 shares. The insider Kumin Michael Andrew bought 3,000 shares worth $423,120. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $57,790 was sold by Macri Edmond.

