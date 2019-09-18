Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Cut Its Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Holding by $3.60 Million; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Raised Holding

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 294,890 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.14M, down from 314,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $195.47. About 1.22 million shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after “falling short” of the company’s “standards of conduct.”; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33, EST. $1.27; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees 1Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%, OR INCREASED 1% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – INVENTORIES AT END OF FISCAL 2017 INCREASED BY 10% TO $329.6 MLN COMPARED TO $298.4 MLN AT END OF FISCAL 2016; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.08; 07/05/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $96; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Rev $928.8M; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 150,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 1.35M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.01 million, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.74. About 9.66M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/4/2018, 8:00 PM; 09/04/2018 – BRISTOL WATER PLC BTW_pa.L – APPOINTMENT OF LAURA FLOWERDEW AS ITS NEXT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER REPLACING MICK AXTELL; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Tue, 3/13/2018, 6:30 PM; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF COMPANY’S 12 NOMINEES TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS OF COMPANY UNTIL 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 100.52 million shares or 0.09% less from 100.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Wealth invested in 0% or 68 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 10,608 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 10,565 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.03% or 2,942 shares. Fifth Third National Bank holds 41,831 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 3,408 shares. Davy Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Westfield Management Limited Partnership stated it has 296,422 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va stated it has 37,820 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.03% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 40,000 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Eulav Asset invested in 20,000 shares. Pitcairn has 5,183 shares.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $3.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc. Class C by 39,185 shares to 2.38M shares, valued at $110.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 4,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 672,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Costar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 31,115 shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $252.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,600 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock.