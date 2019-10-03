Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Boosted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake By $866,994; Shorts at Lonestar Resources US – Class A (LONE) Raised By 9.48%

Lonestar Resources US Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:LONE) had an increase of 9.48% in short interest. LONE’s SI was 1.17M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 9.48% from 1.07 million shares previously. With 170,000 avg volume, 7 days are for Lonestar Resources US Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:LONE)’s short sellers to cover LONE’s short positions. The SI to Lonestar Resources US Inc – Class A’s float is 6.45%. The stock increased 4.80% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.84. About 28,886 shares traded. Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) has declined 73.39% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LONE News: 28/03/2018 – Lonestar Resources US 1Q Rev $31.4M; 28/03/2018 – Lonestar Announces Year Ended 2017 Results And Provides Operational Update; 20/04/2018 – LONESTAR FILES UP TO $200M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 28/03/2018 – Correct: Lonestar Resources US 4Q Loss/Shr 58c; 28/03/2018 – Correct: Lonestar Resources US 4Q Rev $31.4M; 13/05/2018 – Lonestar Resources US 1Q Loss $18.5M; 28/03/2018 – LONESTAR RESOURCES US INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 24/05/2018 – Lonestar Announces Increase in Borrowing Base to $190M; 28/03/2018 – Correct: Lonestar Resources US 4Q Loss $13.7M; 30/04/2018 – Lonestar Resources Announces Management Changes

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) stake by 0.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc acquired 458 shares as Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc holds 105,079 shares with $198.98 million value, up from 104,621 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc. now has $851.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $1720.75. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – But Google itself is afraid of competition â€” from giants like Amazon or from smaller start-ups, James Pethokoukis of the American Enterprise Institute said; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 29/03/2018 – Trump Is Wrong About Amazon’s Taxes And USPS Relationship, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – AMZN SAYS ‘UNLIKELY STRING OF EVENTS’ TRIGGERED DEVICE; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 23/04/2018 – Americans are investing more in their pets, spurring interest from companies searching for growth. Meanwhile, the threat of Amazon’s entry into health care looms; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos pictures humanity as a two-planet species in the near future; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – Starting Wednesday, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10 percent off sale items; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $68.32 million. The firm primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) stake by 3,280 shares to 390,612 valued at $66.19 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 5,128 shares and now owns 43,934 shares. Shopify Inc. was reduced too.