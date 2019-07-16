Zevenbergen Capital Investments Decreased Stake in Facebook (FB) by $1.86 Million as Share Price Rose; As Starbucks Com (SBUX) Shares Rose, Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $525,770

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 11,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 599,779 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.98 million, down from 610,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $582.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 16.03M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Appetite for tech remains despite Facebook scandal, ETF data shows; 31/05/2018 – United States deeply concerned about EU’s new privacy guidelines – Ross says; 21/03/2018 – FB: In an exclusive interview with WIRED, Mark Zuckerberg discusses the Cambridge Analytica crisis, the mistakes Facebook has made, and models for regulation; 03/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Facebook CEO Says No Plans to Extend All of European Privacy Law Globally; 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BIOMETRIC PRIVACY CASE HEADS FOR TRIAL AFTER RULING; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 3% after a bad weekend of news; 07/05/2018 – Facebook considers offering paid ad-free subscription option, sources say; 22/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg will join @JBoorstin for a live interview today on @CNBCClosingBell; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 08/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to meet with U.S. lawmakers Monday

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 7,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,215 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 34,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $90.16. About 6.06M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Johnson Apologized on Behalf of Starbucks; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks agree to meet with CEO; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Adds Two New Frappuccinos To The Menu — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 18/04/2018 – Can Training Eliminate Biases? Starbucks Will Test the Thesis; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Promotes Long-Game Mentality, But Investors Skeptical; 09/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Starbucks deal gives Nestle more punch in fight with JAB; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION MAY 29; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – QTRLY GLOBAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $891.12 million for 30.88 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. The insider CULVER JOHN sold $11.64 million. BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26 million worth of stock or 152,634 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 0.97% or 29,700 shares. Motco has 134,042 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co stated it has 1.39M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Naples Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.58% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Indiana And Inv Management Company accumulated 3,301 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell invested 0.2% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 636,108 were reported by River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 126,850 shares. 564,572 were reported by Everett Harris Ca. Brinker stated it has 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Alley Ltd Liability Corporation holds 97,907 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Field & Main Bancorp holds 6,560 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advsr accumulated 0.13% or 60,128 shares. Acg Wealth has invested 0.34% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 27,455 shares to 142,075 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 5,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:BBT).

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc. Class C by 378,680 shares to 2.34 million shares, valued at $81.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc. by 37,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 26.83 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.