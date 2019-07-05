Zevenbergen Capital Investments Decreased Its Wayfair (W) Position by $11.92 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Apple Com (AAPL) Stock Rose, City Holding Company Upped by $418,635 Its Stake

City Holding Company increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 2,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03M, up from 40,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $204.94. About 10.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes Next Step Toward Paying EU13 Billion Tax Demand; 04/05/2018 – Apple briefly surpassed its previous high of $183.50 Friday; 27/03/2018 – Apple is releasing a new iPad for students. This will be the first non-Pro model to support the Apple Pencil stylus. Apple is also releasing new versions of its productivity apps, Pages, Keynote and Numbers, which support Apple Pencil; 20/04/2018 – Apple Hit by Weaker iPhone Sales Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 26/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Irish back taxes; 01/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple, sources tell @MarcStilesPSBJ:; 23/03/2018 – Apple reportedly unveiling a cheaper iPad next week. via @verge; 03/04/2018 – Apple reveals UK gender pay gap; 15/05/2018 – APPLE, SAMSUNG LAWYERS MAKING OPENING ARGUMENTS TO U.S. JURY

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc. (W) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 80,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 526,875 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.22 million, down from 607,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $145.89. About 907,213 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M; 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 29 insider sales for $15.10 million activity. Another trade for 14,000 shares valued at $1.67M was made by Shah Niraj on Monday, February 11. The insider Conine Steven sold 4,000 shares worth $382,180. Another trade for 955 shares valued at $88,567 was made by Oblak Steve on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 1,285 shares valued at $119,171 was made by Savarese James on Tuesday, January 15. 87 shares were sold by Rodrigues Romero, worth $8,103 on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $423,120 were bought by Kumin Michael Andrew on Tuesday, May 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 14,260 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Raymond James Assoc reported 4,758 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.02% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). World Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 1,938 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc holds 1,584 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 1,806 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Df Dent And Inc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 15,065 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Invsts reported 32,601 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp accumulated 418,000 shares. Light Street Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.87% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Tower Cap Lc (Trc) stated it has 2,354 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability has 40,336 shares. First Advsr Lp reported 110,644 shares.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tilray Inc. by 197,540 shares to 730,280 shares, valued at $47.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,376 shares, and has risen its stake in The Trade Desk Inc..

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-1.97 EPS, down 74.34% or $0.84 from last year’s $-1.13 per share. After $-2.19 actual EPS reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.05% EPS growth.

