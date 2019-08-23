Zevenbergen Capital Investments Decreased Its Mercadolibre (MELI) Holding by $22.75 Million; Share Value Rose; Wendell David Associates Has Increased Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by $1.09 Million as Shares Rose

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc. (MELI) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 44,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 289,927 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.21M, down from 334,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $17 during the last trading session, reaching $602.4. About 115,282 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 10,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 75,494 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83 million, up from 64,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $129.66. About 209,228 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 61 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). First Mercantile Tru invested in 2,500 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr Inc accumulated 115 shares. Jupiter Asset Management invested in 1,329 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Uss Investment Mngmt holds 49,000 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 33,391 shares. Odey Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.53% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 93,179 shares. Moody Bank Division holds 0.07% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 5,289 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Com has 17,235 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cap Intl Ca has 4.66% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Hanseatic Mngmt has invested 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd has 0.23% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 61,636 shares. 6 are owned by Toth Advisory.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8,775 shares to 13,515 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Trade Desk Inc. by 33,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 719,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 0.06% or 27,833 shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited has 27,810 shares. Private Advisor Gp Lc invested in 0.03% or 13,270 shares. 1,256 were accumulated by Tru Commerce Of Vermont. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa reported 66,360 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Atria Invs Limited Liability, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,441 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus has 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 301 shares. Garrison Asset Llc has invested 2.14% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd stated it has 319,125 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 134,740 shares. Numerixs Techs owns 7,200 shares. Tributary Capital owns 9,225 shares. Eulav Asset holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 45,700 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr holds 0.01% or 233 shares.