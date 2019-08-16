Zevenbergen Capital Investments Cut Its Stake in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) by $6.07 Million as Shares Rose; Johnson& Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined While Btr Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson& Johnson (JNJ) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 6,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 73,154 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23 million, down from 79,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson& Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $130.54. About 6.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 37,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 314,890 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.60 million, down from 352,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $175.44. About 923,663 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAS TALKED WITH SEVERAL CEO CANDIDATES; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA NAMES PATRICK GUIDO CFO; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +12%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAD MANY CANDIDATES COME FORWARD FOR CONSIDERATION; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Rev $928.8M; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: Is It ‘Set up for Success?’ — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33, EST. $1.27; 26/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $96

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6,050 shares to 45,920 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 45,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,970 shares, and has risen its stake in United Health Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Management Tx holds 46,009 shares. King Wealth, a New York-based fund reported 12,852 shares. Wespac Advsrs Lc holds 1,974 shares. Green Valley Limited Liability Co invested in 632,474 shares or 4.51% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory has 0.85% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Centre Asset Limited Co invested in 1.83% or 50,440 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,052 shares. Regions Financial holds 0.75% or 468,335 shares in its portfolio. Scholtz Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amica Mutual Insur owns 97,176 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Duff And Phelps Management reported 28,805 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Horizon Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 82,008 shares. Lafayette Invests has invested 3.81% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.32 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pluralsight Inc. by 500,930 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $40.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 47,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 472,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.64 million for 49.84 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

