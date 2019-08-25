Zevenbergen Capital Investments Continues to Hold Position in Constellation Brands (STZ); As Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Market Valuation Rose, Pecaut & Company Decreased Position

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 185.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 8,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 13,515 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 4,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $198.51. About 870,026 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/03/2018 – CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD CTDM.Sl – INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 177,971 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 19/04/2018 – Casey’s Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – IN FY 2019, CASEY’S ANTICIPATES AT LEAST $150 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL CAPITAL AVAILABLE RELATIVE TO FY 2018; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support – source [16:48 BST17 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access and Majority Voting; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Fuel (Gallons and CPG) Up 2.2% – 2.7%; 07/03/2018 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – QTRLY SHR $5.08; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Bd Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Bd Leadership; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Prepared Food and Fountain Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Net $193M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors owns 21,554 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Techs Lp, a New York-based fund reported 2,511 shares. Scout owns 0.36% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 137,185 shares. 59,290 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. 79,609 are held by Lomas Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). 42,731 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Huntington National Bank holds 1,084 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 3,847 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Co holds 0.08% or 92,800 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 3,748 shares. Renaissance Limited Company owns 30,372 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.04% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 711,674 shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 2,344 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kohl’s (KSS) to Post Q2 Earnings: Disappointment in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Casey’s (CASY) Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Soft Segment Sales Likely to Hurt Sally Beauty (SBH) in Q3 – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Looks Just Ahead of Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.17M for 21.27 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Incorporated has 649 shares for 0% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 3,994 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 498 shares. Scotia Cap Inc holds 50,632 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Parkside Bank & Trust And Tru holds 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 105 shares. The New York-based Tompkins Fincl Corp has invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 18,075 shares. 25 are owned by Covington Cap. Farmers owns 1,186 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 15,185 were accumulated by Chatham Gru. Calamos Advsr Ltd Company owns 103,596 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Invesco holds 923,872 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bancorp has invested 0.68% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Hartford Mgmt Communication has invested 0.13% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Constellation Brands Projects 10-Cent Hit To Earnings From Canopy Growth Investment – Benzinga” on February 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Constellation Brands Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.