Zevenbergen Capital Investments Boosted Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.23 Million as Shares Rose; Centurylink Com (CTL) Position Has Upped by Capwealth Advisors Llc

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 114,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.89 million, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.72B market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 4.90 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 10,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 49,062 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, up from 38,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $138.23. About 12.89 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. Shares for $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. Shares for $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. On Wednesday, May 22 GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 20,000 shares. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $95,600 was made by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Wednesday, March 6. PERRY HARVEY P also bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 15.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink sees JPMorgan downgrade, boost from Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink gets $550,000 FCC fine for cramming – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink Provides Secure Cloud Connectivity to US Census Bureau for 2020 Census – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9,073 shares to 82,170 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsrs Llc has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 191,000 shares stake. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 22,686 shares. Envestnet Asset has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 89 are held by Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Company. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 962,200 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc reported 756 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 5.09M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Federated Pa reported 0% stake. Tompkins Corp holds 0.02% or 3,718 shares. Orca Invest Ltd Liability Com, Oregon-based fund reported 155,315 shares. Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Inc Ne holds 530,428 shares. Hgk Asset Management Inc has 390,504 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank owns 762,879 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: MSFT, JPM, IBM, JNJ, GS Earnings Impress – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft gains as Wedbush touts cloud potential – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs Incorporated reported 37,906 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Narwhal Mngmt reported 134,690 shares. Stifel reported 5.76M shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 4.84 million shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Hamel Associate Incorporated accumulated 1.47% or 27,801 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability has invested 1.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Allied Advisory Svcs invested in 1.23% or 303,715 shares. Moreno Evelyn V, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 103,964 shares. Nordea Investment Management invested in 8.87 million shares or 2.18% of the stock. Carderock Capital owns 45,373 shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. Parkwood Lc stated it has 2.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 2.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fernwood Investment Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,075 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,795 shares. Arizona-based Ironwood Finance Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 80,520 shares to 526,875 shares, valued at $78.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 19,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,638 shares, and cut its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO).