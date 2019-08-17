Zendesk (ZEN) Valuation Declined While Dorsal Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; Varian Med Sys (VAR) Share Value Declined While Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Boosted Stake by $422,718

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 78.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 2,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 6,824 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $967,000, up from 3,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $108.95. About 644,488 shares traded or 8.98% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX REPORTS FIRB APPROVAL ON VARIAN SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION & GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CO; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – ACQUIRED COOPERATIVE CL ENTERPRISES, A DISTRIBUTOR OF RADIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT IN TAIWAN; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemāo Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SECOND HALF DOSE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT VERSUS FIRST HALF; 26/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $115; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES RANGE OF 18 PERCENT TO 19 PERCENT; 09/04/2018 – Varian Launches Velocity 4.0 Cancer Imaging Software with Selective Internal Radiation Therapy Dosimetry Analysis; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SCHEME

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.00 million, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $76.3. About 1.07 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9,721 shares to 2,484 shares, valued at $947,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO) by 5,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,013 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).