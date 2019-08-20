Zendesk (ZEN) Valuation Declined While Corvex Management LP Has Cut Stake; As Oneok New (OKE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Oxbow Advisors Decreased by $317,745 Its Stake

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 89.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 826,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 99,848 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, down from 926,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 1.61 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 61.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 2,866 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 7,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.06. About 1.55 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Zendesk Inc: Tech Stock Up 50% in 2019, Additional 50% Gains Coming – Profit Confidential” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Zendesk Stock Jumped 52% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zendesk -7.6% as forecast, caution pressure results – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 Reasons I Just Bought Slack – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Key Takeaways From Zendesk’s Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 24,925 shares to 95,225 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 7,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C).