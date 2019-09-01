Zendesk (ZEN) Stock Value Declined While Dorsal Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; Raging Capital Management Decreased Radcom LTD (RDCM) Stake as Market Value Declined

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radcom Ltd (RDCM) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 317,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% . The hedge fund held 797,188 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radcom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 13,149 shares traded. RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 61.09% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN; 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom; 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c; 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.00 million, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $80.2. About 1.49M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 523,445 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $50.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvr Partners Lp (NYSE:UAN) by 3.52M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Upland Software Inc.

