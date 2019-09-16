Zendesk (ZEN) Stock Declined While Maplelane Capital Has Decreased Its Stake; Celanese Del (CE) Holder Convergence Investment Partners Lifted Holding

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.46M, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $74.44. About 1.35M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 78.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 5,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 11,664 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, up from 6,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $124.46. About 539,955 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Celanese Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CE); 09/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increase; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Annual Adjusted EBIT in Acetate Tow to Remain Stable Through 2020; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $4.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 163,500 shares to 605,000 shares, valued at $135.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 41,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Kemet Corp (Put) (NYSE:KEM).

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $413.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 24,964 shares to 28,100 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 6,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,527 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

